UWS Tennis Defends Home Court with Sweep of UMAC Foe Bethany Lutheran

The Yellowjackets will next be in action on Friday when they play at Crown College.
Neil Vierzba,

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s and women’s tennis teams would pick up wins on Monday.

The men’s team would improve to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference by defeating Bethany Lutheran 8 to 1.

As for the women’s team, they captured win number seven with the 9 to 0 victory over the Vikings.

