UWS Tennis Defends Home Court with Sweep of UMAC Foe Bethany Lutheran

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s and women’s tennis teams would pick up wins on Monday.

The men’s team would improve to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference by defeating Bethany Lutheran 8 to 1.

As for the women’s team, they captured win number seven with the 9 to 0 victory over the Vikings.

The Yellowjackets will next be in action on Friday when they play at Crown College.