Bulldog Women’s Hockey Seniors McMahon & Stewart to Return for 5th Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team received a boost from two key returners on Tuesday.

Mannon McMahon and Taylor Stewart both have accepted their additional year of eligibility that was granted by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McMahon is coming off a career year in which she had 11 goals and 18 assists, both were career-highs.

Same can be said for Stewart, as she posted career highs in points with five and goals with four.

The duo has plenty of experience which includes two NCAA Frozen Four appearances during their tenure.