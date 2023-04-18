Duluth And Superior Police Investigating Individual Making Threats On Facebook

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth and Superior Police Departments are investigating an individual who was making threats on Facebook.

Duluth Police posted on their Facebook page around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday saying, “DPD is aware of an individual making threats via Facebook. We are taking steps to address this situation and will provide updates via social media.”

Superior Police posted on their Facebook page as well with a statement saying, “We are aware of the threats made on Facebook regarding some of the critical infrastructure in our city. This has been a great example of how we keep our community safe through the “See something, say something” campaign. We are monitoring the situation and have taken action in regards to the threats.”

Neither police departments have said who this individual is or if the threats are credible.

Fox21 will provide updates as they become available.