Duluth Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Burning Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The call for help came in around 3:40 p.m. at a home on the 3200 block of Greysolon Place in the Congdon Park neighborhood.

When crews arrived within minutes, they found a fire on the rear deck of the home that was extending up the wall toward the eves and attic, according to a news release.

Firefighters began to extinguish the fire and then looked for the two dogs inside after being alerted about the animals by a neighbor.

The dogs were found and evaluated to be in good health, according to officials.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.