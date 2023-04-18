Duluth Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Burning Home
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The call for help came in around 3:40 p.m. at a home on the 3200 block of Greysolon Place in the Congdon Park neighborhood.
When crews arrived within minutes, they found a fire on the rear deck of the home that was extending up the wall toward the eves and attic, according to a news release.
Firefighters began to extinguish the fire and then looked for the two dogs inside after being alerted about the animals by a neighbor.
The dogs were found and evaluated to be in good health, according to officials.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.