Man Arrested After Facebook Threats Put Duluth, Superior On Alert

8:45 p.m. Update:

DULUTH, Minn. — (Press Release) At approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Duluth Police responded to a male making threats via Facebook. Officers continued to investigate the incident and were able to locate his whereabouts.

DPD’s Patrol Crews C & B, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Tactical Response Team responded to the scene. At approximately 8 p.m., the male was taken into custody in the 800 block of Charles Ave without incident.

The male, later identified as 30-year-old Duluth resident Trevor Billings, was arrested, transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, and lodged at the county jail for pending charges of Felony Threats of Violence.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department released the following updated statement Tuesday evening involving a person who made threats on Facebook against people and structures in the Twin Ports.

On Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, Officers from the Superior Police Department responded to a large number of 911 calls regarding an individual posting threats on their Facebook page potentially indicating their intention to cause an explosion at certain facilities in Superior. Even though initial information indicated the individual making these threats was doing so from outside our city, out of an abundance of caution officers immediately took action and made contact with the private security teams at each of the facilities, working with them to ensure these facilities remained secured. This investigation is ongoing and involves multiple agencies. Further information is limited at this time, however our department would like to thank our community members for reporting these suspicious comments, which emphasizes the vast importance of the “See Something, Say Something” campaign. We are thankful for the private sector critical infrastructure partnerships we have built ahead of incidents like this. We continue to keep these relationships, and our focus on homeland security, an important part of our mission.

Original Post:

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth and Superior Police Departments are investigating an individual who was making threats on Facebook.

Duluth Police posted on their Facebook page around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday saying, “DPD is aware of an individual making threats via Facebook. We are taking steps to address this situation and will provide updates via social media.”

Superior Police posted on their Facebook page as well with a statement saying, “We are aware of the threats made on Facebook regarding some of the critical infrastructure in our city. This has been a great example of how we keep our community safe through the “See something, say something” campaign. We are monitoring the situation and have taken action in regards to the threats.”

Neither police departments have said who this individual is or if the threats are credible.

Fox21 will provide updates as they become available.