Man Found Guilty In 2019 Murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — One of the suspects in connection to the 2019 murder of a Makinen man has been found guilty.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office says on Tuesday, 56-year-old J. Nicholas Cramer was found guilty of Second-Degree Intentional Murder.

Cramer murdered Frank Gerald Meyer with his wife on October 2, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Meyer had been allowing Cramer and his wife to stay in a camper on his property but shortly before his murder, Meyer had told the Cramer’s to leave.

During the investigation, authorities conducted a search of the Cramer’s camper where they found multiple .22 caliber cartridge cases that matched the .22 caliber cases found outside Meyer’s garage. The BCA analyzed the cartridge cases and determined they were fired by the same gun.

According to the complaint, investigators had also recovered two bloody metal pipes that appeared to consistent with the injuries found on Meyer’s body.

Authorities say Cramer could face up to 40 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 12 at 9 a.m.