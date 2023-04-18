Prep Softball: Proctor & Grand Rapids Open Seasons with Victories

Proctor will next play at Superior on Friday. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids will play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor softball team opened their season on Tuesday with two wins.

They would defeat Bemidji 5 to 2 earlier in the day. Then follow that up with a 16 to 1 victory over South Ridge.

Proctor (2-0) will next play at Superior on Friday.

In other softball action, Grand Rapids would get the best of Duluth Denfeld 16 to 4.

The Thunderhawks were led by Addie Linder, who had 16 strikeouts on the mound.

Grand Rapids (1-0) will next play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday.