UMD Men’s Hockey Reveals Schedule for 2023-2024 Season

UMD will drop the puck against Michigan Tech on October 7th for a single game to open the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team revealed their schedule for the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday.

They’ll drop the puck against Michigan Tech on October 7th for a single game to open the season.

The following weekend they will have their first full series when they welcome Northern Michigan to town.

One other notable includes a home and home series with Minnesota on November 3rd and 4th, their first series versus the Gophers since 2021.