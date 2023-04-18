Woes Continue for CSS Baseball as Gusties Sweep Saints

CSS (3-20) will next host Carleton on Saturday in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team would put up a fight against Gustavus Adolphus on Tuesday, ultimately falling short in both games of a doubleheader.

In game one, the Gusties would take down the Saints seven to nothing.

They would follow that up with a 10-2 victory in game two.

