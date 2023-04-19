Coffee Conversation: Maryland Musician to Perform at Sir Ben’s in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Musician Eli Lev from Boonsboro, Maryland joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of his performance at Sir Benedict’s Tavern on Saturday, April 22 in Duluth.

The artist has just completed his Four Directions Project (2021) which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

His latest release is called ‘Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing,’ (2022) and you can take a listen to that on all streaming platforms.

You can hear Lev live in Duluth on April 22nd at Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake starting at 6:00 PM.