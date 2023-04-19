Esko’s Koi Perich to Play College Football at University of Minnesota

The 2nd ranked player in the state of Minnesota wrapped up his junior season with 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

ESKO, Minn.- He had interest from half of the Big Ten conference, so it was likely Esko junior safety Koi Perich was going to pick a team that is a part of the power five.

Wednesday, he did just that.

Perich announced he will be staying in his home state and will play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers starting in the fall of 2024.

Perich was offered by nine other FBS programs, including Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin, but he felt that Minnesota was where he could suceed the most.

“Minnesota is just a good spot for me. I think it was a great fit. P.J. Fleck, obviously coach Fleck he’s a good recruiter. He said all the right things. He messaged me every single day for the past five months. I think he surpassed every other coach in that area. You can’t really argue with that,” said Perich.

He also mentioned that it was important for him to just focus on playing in his senior year next fall.