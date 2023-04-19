Mayor Again Asks Duluth Council To Avoid Budget Cuts, Use ‘Rescue Plan’ Funds

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson is speaking up — through an email to councilors — about this year’s $383,000 in city wide budget cuts. She’s urging them to avoid the cuts by using American Rescue Plan funds.

The $383,000 handles the one-percent levy cut the council made last December in Larson’s proposed property tax levy increase, which she said did not cut staff or public services in the status quo budget.

The request to council is in a formal amended budget ordinance for the upcoming city council meeting on Monday.

In the meantime, Larson’s administration will be presenting the council the specific budget impacts of these cuts during Thursday’s agenda session.

Larson asked the council last year to use American Rescue Plan funds, but that was voted down.

The breakdown of cuts for each department is below, including the Duluth Police Department at $98,000, followed by the Duluth Fire Department at $72,000 and Parks and Libraries closely behind at $53,000.

Police: 98,402

Fire: 72,407

Transfers and Other Functions: 56,388

Property, Parks & Libraries: 53,098

Public Works and Utilities: 39,492

Administrative Services: 22,568

Legislative and Executive: 15,109

Planning & Construction Services: 14,677

Finance: 10,807

The city told FOX 21 the calculations reflect an even percentage across all departments based on the size of their budgets.

Police and fire have the largest budgets within the city.

The Duluth Firefighters Local 101 has been most vocal about the cuts by telling FOX 21 the cuts will affect staffing and safety.

Below is Mayor Larson’s full email to the council Tuesday morning: