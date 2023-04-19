Spring Allergy Season Right Around The Corner

DULUTH, Minn. — Although it may not look like spring outside right now, allergies are still a concern for many.

Trees will be pollinating soon, and the pollination affects those with allergies causing runny noses, congestion, and watery eyes.

Fox21 spoke with an expert at the Allergy and Asthma Center of MN in Duluth on what to do when spring allergies start taking effect.

“We suggest things like antihistamine, over the counter, or nasal steroids such as Flonase. Those can work very well. However if those aren’t working very well, we definitely suggest that you come in and get allergy tested and we can work with you from there,” said Christopher Monk, Nurse Practitioner.

And it’s not only tree pollen that causes issues for people, there are other factors as well.

“Especially now with all the snow melting, definitely some snow mold. That can cause some issues with people. And the wind, wind can bring up cause irritants to float through the air. Cause some more issues that way as well,” said Monk.

The Allergy and Asthma Center in Duluth is open Monday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment visit their website.