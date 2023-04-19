The Grooming Shack Reminding Pet Owners To Give Their Dogs A Spring Trim

DULUTH, Minn. — As the weather slowly warms up in the Northland, pet owners may be starting to think about getting their dog a new trim.

The Grooming Shack in Duluth offers all kinds of services to pamper your pup. From baths, coat blow-outs, trimming of the nails, to a full haircut.

They are also one of the only dog groomers in the Northland that offer a fully stocked space to wash your dog yourself after those muddy walks at the park. And there’s no appointment necessary for it.

The owner Kimberly Rines recommends giving your dog a fresh look especially after the long winter months.

“Right now, they’re going to be blowing that winter coat. And it’s important to get all of that out so the new healthy coat can grow in. Their skin gets air and it’s healthy for their circulation. And plus, you can see if there’s any you know any owies that have happened over the winter that you may have missed,” said Rines.

Rines says getting your dog groomed makes a huge impact on their mood. And even helps better the connection between the dog and its owner.

“When you go into the salon and you get a haircut and you feel good, you feel good after. And it’s the same thing for dogs they feel good when they’re done and they’re clean. And then owners are more likely to you know to pet them and to get in there if they’re not all stinky and dirty anymore,” said Rines.

The Grooming Shack wants to remind owners to brush their dogs and check them out regularly in order to make sure they are completely healthy. The do-it-yourself dog wash is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are currently not accepting new clients. Check out their website for more information.