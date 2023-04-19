Trees Chopped Down Ahead Of Harbor Drive, Seawall Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. — Harbor Drive behind the DECC is looking pretty bare after more than a dozen trees were recently chopped down.

The trees chopped down start near the Great Lakes Aquarium and work around the bend toward the Vista Fleet docking area near the Slip Bridge.

According to the city, the tress were removed as part of preparations for the $18 million Harbor Drive and DECC seawall reconstruction project.

New trees will be planted as part of the project, along with new walkways and bike paths.

The area is being re-imagined and upgraded to attractively accommodate the Great Lakes cruise vessels in and out of Duluth.

The area behind the DECC is also expected to host more events for the public and visitors.