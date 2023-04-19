Who Pays For Damage From Water Main Break

DULUTH, MINN. — In his continuing effort to have the city of Duluth take some responsibility for the damage caused to his home by a broken water main, Paul Zwak has submitted new information to the city.

Zwak says he has researched with the Duluth City Engineering Department and found the waterline that broke on April 11th has been repaired at seven different locations near his home.

In his email to the city, Zwak said, “…it seems apparent the city is negligent to the condition of disrepair, risking this type of event that caused damage to my property.”

Zwak’s insurance company has agreed to pay for some of the damages, but Zwak is still responsible for the $1,000 deductible on his policy.

In his email, Zwak asks the city for “some fair consideration for the unfortunate experience.”

He believes the city should reimburse him for the $1,000 deductible.