2022-2023 Duluth Winter Officially Snowiest on Record

DULUTH, Minn. — At 5 A.M. this morning, the National Weather Service measured 2.0″ of snow, bringing our total snowfall for this winter to 137.1″. This breaks the previous record of 135.4″ set during the winter of 1995-96.

This all started back on October 14 when we received the first snowfall of the season, getting 2.0″. December brought 44.9″ of snow which was a record for the month. A bulk of that snow occurred on December 14 and 15 when Duluth saw almost 2 feet of snow.

We aren’t done with the snow just yet as the forecast calls for more snow the rest of the week.