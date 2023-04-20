Coffee Conversation: California Musician Jonathan Foster Performs in Northland

NORTHLAND — Award-winning songwriter Jonathan Foster from Redding, California is currently on his Ten Year Sabbatical Tour and made two stops in Minnesota.

Foster joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Thursday to chat about his career and give the northland a live TV performance.

The artist performed in Grand Rapids, MN on April 19 and will take the stage next in Des Moines, IA on April 20.

