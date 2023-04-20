Duluth Native & Former Bulldog Dominic Toninato Re-Signs with Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba.- A former Bulldog re-upped with his NHL team on Wednesday.

Duluth native Dominic Toninato has signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Duluth East grad played five games for the Jets this season and recorded one assist.

Most of his game action came in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose. In 50 games, he would have 19 goals and 16 assists.

Toninato has been with the Jets organization since 2020.

He’s also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers.