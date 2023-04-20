Eco3 Urban Farm Hosts Open House As Part Of Earth Week At Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. — Students are getting green thumbs at Lake Superior College.

As part of Earth Week, the Eco3 Urban Farm on a 2-acre site at LSC hosted an open house for students to check out what it’s all about.

Students learned how to replot plants, sew milkweed, and make seed-art signs. Ecolibrium 3 is a non-profit in Lincoln Park. Its partnership with Lake Superior College and the farm offers education on farming and sustainability.

“Sustainability is a really big part of the farm in general we have a sustainability plan and we farm regeneratively. So which means that we want to leave the site more alive than when we first got here,” said Molly Oace, AmeriCorps VISTA with Eco3.

Starting in June the urban farm will be open to the public on Saturdays, and there’s no need to sign up.