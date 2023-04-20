Former Bemidji State Forward Reece Hunt Joins UMD as Graduate Transfer

Hunt is coming off a year in which she led the Beavers with a team-high 12 points.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team announced Thursday that Reece Hunt, a graduate forward from Bemidji State has joined the team for the upcoming season.

Her six goals landed her at 2nd on the team in scoring.

In her four years at Bemidji State, she would tally 59 points in 126 career games.

Hunt is the first graduate transfer to join the Bulldogs this off-season.