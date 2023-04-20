Man Accused Of Online Threats That Put Twin Ports On Alert Is Charged

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth man accused of Facebook threats earlier this week that put the Twin Ports on alert has been formally charged.

Trevor Billings, 30, is facing two counts of Threats of Violence.

Each felony charge comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The criminal complaint says Billings used a Facebook page called “Turtleboy Duluth” to make numerous threats to police, the public and Duluth and Superior infrastructure.

Places like Cenovus Energy in Superior went on high alert with extra patrols from the Superior Police Department.

Duluth borrowed Superior’s armored vehicle to approach the man’s apartment on the 800 block of Charles Avenue in Duluth.

Billings eventually jumped out a window and was safely arrested, according to the complaint.

Police said he has a history of mental illness.

Nobody was injured.

Duluth does not own its own armored vehicle for standoffs and other high-risk situations. It has to routinely rent Superior’s unit and get help from St. Louis County’s armored vehicle.