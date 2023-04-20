Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Down Slightly In March

Minnesota’s unemployment rate was down slightly in March to 2.8%, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED says the private sector lost around 6,100 jobs, while the government gained around 400. Labor force participation stayed flat month-to-month at 68%.

The five supersectors in Minnesota that lost jobs, according to DEED, were:

Construction lost 1,900 jobs, or 1.4%

Manufacturing lost 1,300 jobs, 0.4%

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 2,300 jobs, 0.4%

Professional & Business Services lost 1,200 jobs, 0.3%

Other Services lost 700 jobs, 0.7%

“A decline in the unemployment rate is good news for Minnesota,” Temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a press release. “While a decline in the number of jobs and no change in the labor force participation rate may seem like a bit of a disconnect, the data trends will even out over time.”

Sectors that added jobs in March were educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, and government.

Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked up 0.2% in March.