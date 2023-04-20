New Bicycle Tour Event To Honor Late Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni

EVELETH, Minn. — The late Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni who died last year from ALS is getting a new ALS fundraising tour named in his honor.

ALS nonprofit Never Surrender Inc. is launching a new bike riding event called the “Tomassoni Tour, Cycle for ALS.”

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Mesabi Station in Eveleth. The tour will happen this September on the Mesabi Trail which stretches from Grand Rapids to Ely.

Before Tomassoni’s death last August at the age of 69, he had secured $25 million to support ALS research.

Never Surrender says its honored to keep Tomassoni’s mission of helping others alive.

“David Tomassoni spent 30 years in public service helping other people. So it wasn’t surprising that the last year and a half of his life he went to work on helping people with ALS. And that’s just a real testament to who he was as a person and the legacy he leaves behind. So we’re excited to carry that on by naming this event after him and honoring for all the work that he’s done up on the Iron Range,” said David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender Inc.

Tomassoni was also a key part of getting the Mesabi Trail built, while getting the area more well-known.

“This area offers a lot. The trail is absolutely beautiful. When you look at kids going to school, Mr. Tomassoni helped to start Iron Range engineering which was ranked number 5 in the world as far as engineering schools. Right here in our backyard. It is a hidden gem,” said Todd Lauer, Tour organizer.

Never Surrender puts on the Black Woods Blizzard Tour and the Kolar Toyota Fishing Tournament each year to fundraise for ALS. To learn more about the Tomassoni Tour, click here.