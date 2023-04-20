UMD Volleyball Releases Schedule for 2023 Season

It all starts on September 1st when the Bulldogs will take part in the Ferris State Invitational. Their first matchup will be against Adelphi.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD has revealed their schedule for the 2023 season.

They’ll also face the host and Wayne State of Michigan that weekend.

The following week will be their home opener. As part of the Up North Preseason tournament, they will take on Michigan Tech on September 7th.

Then finally on September 15th, they’ll open NSIC play at UMary.