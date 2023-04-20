Zenith Digital Marketing Conference Brings in Hundreds of People

DULUTH, Minn. — The 10th Annual Zenith Digital Marketing Conference in Duluth Thursday brought in hundreds of marketers and business people from across the country.

Over a dozen professionals spoke about marketing practices and other business topics, but the big subject was the development of Artificial Intelligence.

The conference focused on effects of A.I on businesses and jobs.

Speakers reassured everybody that A.I has made a positive impact and will save time in the marketing world.

“One of the great things about the conference is, it brings this melting-pot of knowledge and expertise and best practices, we have a lot of that here in town already, but when we’re able to bounce that off folks who we don’t see and work with every day and share the knowledge we have in our community, it makes for a great conference,” said Rob Karwath, Aimclear Vice President.

The event was co-hosted by AIMCLEAR and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Aimclear is a digital marketing agency based in Duluth that focuses on mass-marketing branding.