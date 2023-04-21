All The Buzz In The Northland, Weekend of April 21, 2023

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Northland, FOX 21’s Maria Vollom has the rundown for you.

April 22, 9am: Earth Day Playdate at the Playscape, Hartley Nature Center in Duluth.

April 22, 10am-3pm: Earth Day Clean Up & Plant Sale, meet at Rapids Brewing.

April 22, 3-4:30pm: From Frui to Flying- Mushrooms in the Kitchen at Northwind Natural Foods Co-op in Ironwood, Michigan.

April 23, 10am-1pm: Duluth Bloody Mary Fest at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown.