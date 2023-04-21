Coffee Conversation: Local Musicians Austin Castle & Cole Mikel

DULUTH, Minn. — Two local musicians, Austin Castle and Cole Mikel, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast (Friday, April 21) to talk about an upcoming album release and play some tunes live in-studio.

Castle was on the morning show back in November 2022 to talk about his album, “Northwoods.”

This time around, Castle enlisted the help of his friend and guitarist, Cole Mikel, to help create and bring to life his latest collection of songs.

That collection is called “Seasons,” an acoustic-driven album featuring 10 songs, set to debut in just a few weeks.

Castle and Mikel are staged now in Duluth, but were both born and raised in Morton, MN.

For more information on Austin Castle and his music, click here. You can also follow and stream Cole Mikel’s music on your listening platforms.