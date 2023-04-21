Duluth Denfeld Robotics Team Enjoying Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS –The Denfeld Robotics team continues to enjoy its time in Houston at the World Robotic Championships.

The team competed both yesterday and today. However, they won’t know if they compete on Saturday until Saturday.

The whole team and the driving team gathered outside the convention center for a group photo. We heard from Sarah Shaffer a junior who has been on the team for three years telling us how she is feeling. “I’m feeling really excited, and kind of overwhelmed here at the world’s; just seeing all the people from like all over the world who are excited about STEM, you know like us, very excited.”