Gary-New Duluth Rec Center Raising Money Through A Rummage Sale

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn. — The Gary-New Duluth Rec Center is hosting a rummage sale in West Duluth Friday and Saturday.

The rummage sale is open and affordable to everyone. Prices are not marked on the items. Instead, people can pay whatever they are comfortable with.

Thanks to the generosity of the surrounding community the Rec Center has received many donations of clothing and miscellaneous household items.

The rummage sale not only brings the community together, but it also helps support the Rec Center raise money for its ongoing development project. Board Member Kisty Haller is happy about the impact the sale is having on the community.

“I think it Impacts in a very positive way because so many people come in and say yes these kids need something to do and we’re more than willing to spend our money to create a safe place for them to come and participate in activity,” said Haller, GND Development Alliance Board Member.

All funds generated by the rummage sale will be matched by the American Slovenian Catholic Union and be put toward building a skatepark and pavilion.