High School Robotics Teams in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS — High school students from three area high schools are in Houston taking part in the World Championship for Robotics. The team from Denfeld has been sharing some video and photos of what they’re seeing and experiencing in Houston.

There are more than 450 teams from across the country taking part in the competition.

You can get an idea of the size of the event from the video taken from inside the convention center.

We have Sofia DeCambaliza from Denfeld to thank for sharing these photos and the video. The Championship winds up Saturday morning and Sophia tells us she is planning to send us more video over the next two days.