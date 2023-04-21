UMD Football Back in Action for Annual Spring Game

The Bulldogs open their season in just four short months, at home against Northern Michigan.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team held their annual spring football game Friday evening at Malosky Stadium.

Team Maroon would be the only team to break into the end zone, besting team White 14-0.

“I mean D-line Dogs. Linebackers, Dogs. We have some Dogs at safety and corner too so, it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with this fall for sure. Great offense too, I mean, number nine can sling it, Kyle when he’s healthy can sling it, so they definitely put up a challenge but I like to think we get the best of them at practice most days. I mean anytime we get a chance to come out here and play with the guys, let the young bulls ride, it’s great watching them compete and it’s a lot of fun out here on this beautiful Duluth day,” says graduate defensive back Marcus Glodowski.

“These guys look forward to this all year and I know they look forward to the training being done for the spring too, look forward to a little bit of time off here after this and then we’ll get back after it this summer,” says head coach Curt Wiese.

