UWS Names Emily Carpenter as Head Women’s Basketball Coach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After a national search, UWS has removed the interim tag from Emily Carpenter’s title and named her the head women’s basketball coach on Friday.

In her first season leading the Yellowjackets, Carpenter helped guide UWS to a 10-14 record. Which was an improvement of four more wins and five fewer losses than the previous year.

She also suited up for the Yellowjackets as a player from 2016 to 2020.

She’s second in program history for assists and three pointers made.

UWS begins their season November 11th in the Midway Classic on the campus of the University of Chicago.