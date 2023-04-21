Wilderness Take Game One Win From Kenai River Brown Bears 3-1

Reid Daavettila would net the eventual go-ahead goal in the 2nd period.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness started off the postseason with a win on Friday, defeating Kenai River 3-1 to take a one game series lead in their best of five game series.

Gunnar Thoreson and Kevin Marx Noren would have the other goals in the contest.

Game two is set for Saturday in Cloquet. Puck drop is at 7:15 pm.