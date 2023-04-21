Woman And Child Dead After Crash On Highway 169

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A woman and a child are dead after a car crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Vermillion Lake Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old April Pecchia from Eveleth was driving northbound on Highway 169 and Tarkman Road when she lost control and went into the southbound lane hitting a truck.

Pecchia was driving an 11-year-old girl who will be identified later Friday. Both did not survive.

The driver of the truck was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.