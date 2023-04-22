Fire in Duluth Kills One, Injures One Other; Two Firefighters Also Hurt

DULUTH, MINN. — A fire at an apartment building in the Hillside neighborhood at 631 E 3rd Street this morning has left one person dead, another tenant injured and two firefighters hurt.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at about 6:30 this morning, they saw smoke coming from the building and began work to both fight the fire and rescue people inside.

The name of the fire victim has not been released. The other tenant injured was taken to a local hospital and admitted. The extent of those injuries is not known.

The two firefighters were injured during rescue attempts at the building. They were taken to a local Urgent Care where they were treated and released

This is the third fatal fire that has occurred in the building since 2020.

After the previous two fires, the building was condemned but was then repaired and brought into compliance each time and allowed to reopen.

At a news conference this afternoon, Duluth Fire’s Deputy Chief John Otis said that with the damage that occurred with this fire, the building may need to be demolished.