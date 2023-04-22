Rodriguez Shines in Yellowjackets Shutout Victory over Martin Luther

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior baseball team hosted their first home game in weeks with UMAC opponent, Martin Luther on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets pick up the win 10-0 after 7 innings. Nick Frederickson led the way offensively with 3 RBIs. While, the starter for UWS, Ryan Rodriguez earned his sixth win on the season, throwing 7 innings of shutout work, with no runs on 2 hits and 11 strikeouts.

UW-Superior will finish the series with Martin Luther, Sunday in a double header at NBC Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 2 PM.