The 34th Fitgers 5K Run

DULUTH, MINN. — The 34th Annual Fitger’s 5K was held this morning. Literally, hundreds of people took part in the event.

In the Men’s division, Scott Behliing won for the fifth time in the last eight years. He finished the 5K in 15:56 – 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

In the women’s division, a first-time winner of the race was Alyssa Bash. Her time was 19:22 – 18 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

In all a total of 857 people finished the race 492 women and 364 men

One of the runners explained how his run went today. “It was a bit on the chilly side, but once you got going it’s not bad,” said Mark Wick “We had the wind at our back at the start for the first mile, and then coming back up behind the hotels and Lakewalk was pretty tough cause it was right in our face and it was blowing hard.”

Wick went on to say that you never know what the weather is going to be when you enter these races, so being a Duluthian you just have to make the best of any weather situation