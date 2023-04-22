Wilderness Takes Game Two in Midwest Division Semifinals

Next up, the Wilderness will head to Kenai River for Game Three next Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM AK time.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness jump out to a 2-0 lead in the best of five series with Kenai River after winning 2-1 on Saturday in the Midwest Division Semifinals.

Forward Kevin Marx Noren put the Wilderness on the board early in the first period. Then, Reid Daavettila scored goal number two in the second period.

