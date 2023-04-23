3 Arrested After Cass County Drive-By Shooting Injures Man

CASS LAKE., Minn. – Three people were arrested Sunday morning after a drive-by shooting injured one person and hit two residences.

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of 164th Street NW in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake.

When authorities arrived, they learned an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While deputies were on scene, they got a second report of a possible shooting at a multi-unit housing facility in the city of Cass Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle was located leaving the area, which is when a short pursuit began, according to a news release.

The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star NW before coming to a stop. All three occupants fled the vehicle – two adult males and a juvenile male – before a Beltrami County K9 Unit helped take the three into custody.

Investigators determined a second shooting did not happen at the multi-unit housing facility. The property, however, was damaged from the suspects trying to enter the building, according to authorities.

Formal charges were pending Sunday.

FOX 21 typically names suspects after they are formally charged.