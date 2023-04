CSS Baseball Battles for First MIAC Sweep

Jack Harris led the way in Game Two, going 3-5 with 3 RBIs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastic baseball team picked up their first MIAC sweep of the season, on Sunday, knocking off Carleton 9-2 and 18-13.

Next up, the Saints hit the road for a series with St. Olaf, scheduled for next Saturday first pitch is set for 1 pm.