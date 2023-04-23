DPD Opens Doors for Recruitment Open House

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Police Department held an recruitment open house on Sunday for anyone with an interest in law enforcement to go behind the scenes.

Those who took part had a guided tour of the Public Safety building in Duluth and had the chance to learn more about other opportunities that the Duluth Police Department has to offer.

“This is an excellent place to get started,” said Mike Ceynowa, chief of police. “We are one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the state, which provides us a unique opportunity for people. Everybody that becomes a police officer starts in patrol, but we also have so many other opportunities.”

Other opportunities within the DPD are working with investors on the major crimes bureau, being a part of the behavioral health team, working within schools as a school resource officer, being a part of community outreach, and many other career building opportunities.

“I’m just kind of checking things out. I mean it’s definitely an interest of mine and I’m not sure what to do so it’s really helpful to come in and be able to see what they do in order to coordinate it to what I want to do,” said attendee Madelyn Morris.

Currently there are more open positions for law enforcement careers in Minnesota than there are students currently studying. The DPD hopes that recruitment days can kick start the application process for those interested. Applications for the DPD for the fall open Monday, April 24.