Last Twin Ports Grizzly’s To Close, ‘Boulder Tap House’ To Replace

SUPERIOR, Wis. — After 25 years in its Superior location, Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill is closing later this year to make way for a new eatery that owners hope will be just a popular, or more popular for the locals for years to come.

Grizzly’s co-owner Rick Lampton told FOX 21 the 1969 building is starting to fail structurally. He said Grizzly’s has gotten a remodel about every 10 years, and it’s time for another one.

But this time, Grizzly’s will be demolished and replaced with the ownership group’s Boulder Tap House, which has a location in Grand Rapids and other parts of Minnesota and Iowa. The Superior location on Tower Avenue will be the first Boulder Tap House location in Wisconsin.

“We’ve been replacing Grizzly’s with Boulder Tap House for many years now within our group and feel that it’s time to go a little younger, as they say, make it a little more fun, new, exciting,” Lampton said of the new restaurant. “Lots of TVs, lots of craft beer, burgers, wings, salads, the whole gamut. It’s a wide-open concept. Very fun and very fresh,” Lampton explained.

Grizzly’s last day in Superior has not been announced yet. Demolition and construction are expected sometime this summer.

Meanwhile, Lampton’s other eatery he’s involved with, known as Blue Rock Grill on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, has shut down temporarily.

Opening during the pandemic and the lack of kitchen space proved to be difficult to operate, according to Lampton.

But a new form of Blue Rock Grill will re-open in a larger location in Duluth at a future date with the hopes of attracting that lighter-eating crowd.

“Small plates, between tacos and salads, charcuterie. That nice little gathering-type food where you can share. It’s not heavy. Very light,” Lampton said.

Lampton is also co-owner of three 7 West Taphouse locations in the Twin Ports area, and also 310 Pub in Canal Park.