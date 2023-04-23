Therese Wisocki Joins List Of Candidates For Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – Another candidate has announced her run for the Duluth City Council.

Therese Wisocki told FOX 21 on Sunday that she’s a retired telecommunications professional who has never fun for political office before.

Wisocki said she’s hoping to focus on improving public safety downtown and bringing new development there.

Rising property taxes and low wages are also on her list of concerns.

Wisocki joins four others vying for two at-large seats, which are currently filled by Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs. Both men are not running for reelection.