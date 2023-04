UWS Baseball’s Explosive Offense Shines in UMAC Sweep

The Yellowjackets offense erupted in this UMAC series outscoring the Knights 41-0.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS baseball team had a huge day at the plate, defeating Martin Luther 21-0, 10-0 (7 inn.) in Sunday’s home double-header.

UWS is set to host Northland, Tuesday at home for a noon start time.