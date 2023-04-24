Bomb Squad Gives All Clear After ‘Suspicious Device’ Found At UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Paul Bomb Squad arrived at UMD’s Research Lab Monday evening to investigate a “suspicious device” that was reported on the property around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before 8 p.m., bomb squad experts gave the all clear to the UMD Police Department.

The original report came from a concerned citizen who notified an official at the Research Lab at 2205 East 5th Street.

911 was then called and the UMD Police Department went into action by evacuating the off-site campus facility and issuing an alert throughout the college.

UMD Police Chief Sean Huls said while the device was deemed not a threat, he did not release more information Monday evening because he said it remained an active investigation.

Nobody was injured.