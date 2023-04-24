Hermantown and Superior Baseball Pick Up Conference Wins

Hermantown moves to 2-0, Superior breaks .500 and Grand Rapids falls to 0-3.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- NBC Sports Complex hosted a pair of Lake Superior Conference baseball match-ups Monday afternoon.

In the early slot, Hermantown moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Grand Rapids 8-3.

Hermantown will hope to keep rolling, Wednesday on the road against Proctor. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

While later that evening, Superior picked up win number three on the season, outlasting the Thunderhawks 11-9.

Next up, Grand Rapids will look to bounce back, taking on Duluth East on Thursday at 4 PM. While, Superior will host Duluth Denfeld, Tuesday at 4:30 PM.