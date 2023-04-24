Lake Superior College Recruits Students During Aviation Shortage

DULUTH, Minn. — At the height of a large shortage of workers in the aviation field… Lake Superior College held an open house Friday, showing off the best things about their aviation programs, in hopes of reeling in some new recruits.

LSC has both aviation maintenance technology and professional pilot programs in a time of desperate need for people in both parts of the industry.

The open house had lots to offer for people interested… from the chance to talk to pilots, to being able to try out simulators. Planes were set up for the event at LSC’s advanced aviation center as hundreds of prospects dipped their toe in the life of pilots and AMT’s.

For future aviators who did not get the chance to stop by the open house, information on LSC’s programs can be found online.

“So having our doors open and letting folks come in and see what the program is all about is really important, so hopefully we can help fill that need in the industry,” said Kayti Stolp, Recruitment Director for LSC Admissions.

Cirrus Aircraft partners with LSC to bring the cost of tuition down through reimbursement for Cirrus employees who are enrolled in the aviation program at the college.