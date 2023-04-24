Lock and Key Guided Tours at Glensheen Opens Closed Off Areas

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen Mansion is bringing back their highly requested guided tours, but this time new spots throughout the estate will be unlocked for the tours.

Lock and Key tours will be starting on May 1 at the mansion, areas that are normally closed off such as the boathouse, carriage house and a balcony will be opened only for the guided tours.

Secret compartments in desks will also be unlocked for the new tours.

Not only does Lock and Key give people a new experience, tour guides will also be on hand to answer questions.

The interactive daily tours are seasonal and will be continuing throughout the summer.

“So there is definitely more to the story of Glensheen rather then just the big and the pretty, of course it’s gorgeous but it’s about the people that were here, so getting into those personal spaces brings a whole new element to Glensheen,” said Ash Howard, Glensheen Mansion Education Manager.

Tickets for the new Lock and Key adventure at the mansion can be purchased online and a very limited amount will be sold at the door, but staff suggest to purchase on their website to secure a ticket.