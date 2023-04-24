Middleton & Blair to Return for UMD Men’s Hoops in 2023-2024

The duo has combined for 2,931 points as well as 425 made threes from beyond the arc.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team will return two seniors from a year ago.

Guards Drew Blair and Jack Middleton both have elected to use their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ve also seen plenty of time in the starting lineup as they’ve tipped off 187 games together.

Blair was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs a year ago. He averaged almost 20 points per game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a year in which they made it to the Elite Eight and finished with a record of 26 and 10.